Social app Goodwall launches youth employment initiative

Social enterprise app Goodwall has launched a new online program which it says will unlock job and education opportunities for more than 10 million young people.

Created by Goodwall alongside job site Monster, publishing powerhouse Pearson and online learning pioneer Walden University, the ‘BetterTogether’ program sets young people a series of challenges designed to prepare them for the world of work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit sectors which have traditionally offered employment to younger people particularly hard.

One report from consultancy McKinsey suggests that as many as 42 per cent of young people across the world could be at risk of losing their job as the result of the effective shutdown of the global economy.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic made our lives pretty complicated. So many people have lost their jobs, and access to schools and quality education. The BetterTogether program is a great opportunity to learn new skills, network on a global scale and gather experience that will help find new jobs and new opportunities.”

The program will also feature a series of guest speakers, including award-winning filmmaker Shrey Patel.

Goodwall was founded in 2014 and now counts more than 1.5m members across 150 countries.