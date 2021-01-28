SNP MP admits to travelling 170 miles out of constituency, twice

An SNP MP has been caught travelling 340 miles during two trips from his second home to his constituency, just days after writing against privileged Covid rule ‘flounters’.

East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill confirmed he has been staying at his second home in Banffshire, 170 miles away from his constituency.

With a house in Banffshire and a flat in East Lothian, MacAskill travelled out of his constituency before lockdown to be closer to family for Christmas.

A spokesperson for the former justice secretary said: “He has remained there during continued lockdown other than two visits for medical-related appointments.

“On one of those occasions, he attended at his office to collect a set of keys.”

Scottish Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie said: “As a former Justice Secretary, Kenny MacAskill must know that the law makers cannot afford to be the law breakers.

“He cannot sit in judgement of Dominic Cummings and expect to escape scot free when he copies his irresponsible behaviour.”

East Lothian conservative councillor Craig Hoy steered his criticism towards a column written by MacAskill for a local paper only days ago.

Hoy said: “He pointed out that people are making ‘huge sacrifices’ and that it was ‘galling when others flout rules and threaten us all’.

“He rightly conceded that the rich and privileged, such as MPs like himself, should be no different. The SNP must get to the bottom of this.”

Scotland remains in tight lockdown restrictions, including limits on travel. The SNP did not believe there was any wrongdoing.

