Snooker World Championship to stay at The Crucible until at least 2045

The World Championship had been linekd with a move overseas

The Crucible will remain home to snooker’s World Championship until at least 2045 after an agreement was struck to expand the venue’s capacity.

The championships will celebrate 50 years at The Crucible in 2027 but faced the threat of being moved to a larger venue overseas by the sport’s promoters Matchroom.

Work will begin on a revamp of the theatre after the 2028 World Championship and the event will relocate to a different venue until it has been completed.

It is hoped that the redevelopment will add 500 extra seats to The Crucible, increasing its capacity by 50 per cent.

The agreement between the World Snooker Tour, which is owned by Matchroom, and Sheffield City Council runs until 2045 and includes an option to extend until 2050.

“This is the news that players and fans around the world have been waiting and hoping for,” said World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson.

“It comes following years of close negotiation with Sheffield City Council and the UK Government and we are delighted to have reached this far-reaching agreement.

“I can imagine walking back into that arena as the planned transformation is delivered and seeing something even more fabulous.”

Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn said: “For over 50 years I have been promoting sport all over the world but no venue on this planet means more to me than the Crucible.

“I am so happy that after a long period of meetings and discussions we have finally agreed a deal to stage the World Championship at its historic home – the Crucible.

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“My thanks must go to Sheffield City Council for all of their hard work in ensuring this great tournament remains at its spiritual home.”

Starmer welcomes snooker staying at Crucible

The deal comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Sheffield last month. It was reported that he had agreed to intervene in order to keep the World Championship in Sheffield.

“We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK – sport, art and culture are the very best of us. It’s what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we’re from,” said Starmer.

“I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.

“I’m delighted with today’s confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous World Snooker Championships for many years to come.”

The 2026 World Championship is due to start next month. China’s Zhao Xintong, who will be aiming to defend his title, also welcomed the news.

“I am so happy because I love the Crucible, it is a very special place and all Chinese players want to play there,” he said.

“Sheffield has become my home in the UK and it is famous around the world as the home of snooker.

“I am so pleased that we are working together to keep the World Championship in the city.”