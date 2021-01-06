Snakes and Ladders: Who is moving jobs in the City this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon.

Aberdeen Asset Management co-founder joins investment consultancy board

Former Aberdeen Asset Management chief executive and co-founder Martin Gilbert has been appointed as deputy chairman of investment consultancy firm River and Mercantile Group.

The City veteran is currently also chairman of challenger bank Revolut, senior independent director at Glencore and chairman of Toscafund.

River and Mercantile chairman Johnathan Dawnson said he was “delighted” that Gilbert will join the board.

“He brings huge experience of the sector to RMG and we all look forward to working with him to develop RMG into a substantial growth business,” Dawson said.

Gilbert added: “RMG is a business with great potential. In the current environment there are market opportunities for RMG, both organic and through acquisitions, that can drive shareholder value and I look forward to working with the Board to help progress this development.”

Ex-Aviva Investments boss joins Newton

Newton Investment Management has hired former Aviva Investors boss Euan Munro as its new chief executive.

Munro, who has worked in the investment industry for around 30 years, will join the company on 23 June and will report to Hanneke Smits, the chief executive of BNY Mellon Investment Management, which owns Newton.

Prior to joining Aviva, Munro was head of global multi-asset and fixed interest investing at Standard Life Investments.

…And Aviva Investments promotes CIO to the top job

Mark Versey has been promoted to chief executive of Aviva Investments following Euan Munro’s departure with immediate effect.

Versey is currently chief investment officer of real assets, and will report to Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc.

He joined the company in 2014, and was previously investment chief at Friends Life Group, and held the same role at AXA UK.

Blanc said: “Mark is the leader that Aviva Investors needs to take it forward. Aviva Investors is a core part of Aviva and its investment capabilities are critical to our ambition to be the UK’s leading insurer.

“I have been impressed with Mark’s determination to strengthen Aviva Investors, deliver excellent investment performance and extend our leadership in responsible investing.

“Aviva Investors has a significant role to play in the delivery of Aviva’s strategy, providing Aviva customers with attractive investment solutions for each step of their lives.”

CBRE bolsters ESG team with new hire

Real estate investment firm CBRE has strengthened its environment, social and governance (ESG) team with the creation of a new position.

Robbie Epsom has been appointed as the head of ESG for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea).

Epson, who was most recently an associate director for WSP’s sustainability advisory services Arm, will report to global ESG head Aleksandra Njaguli.

His priority for 2021 will be “the continued integration of and harmonisation of ESG practices throughout the business”, the company said.

Njaguli said: “Robbie joins us at an exciting time as we enter the next stage in expansion of our global sustainable real assets investment management strategy.

“His extensive experience and impressive track record mean that he is well-positioned for the newly created role as it increasingly becomes a top priority for our real assets investors, our tenants and is fundamental to our business to driving long-term outperformance. We very much look forward to working with him.”