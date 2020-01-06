SMMT: UK car sales plunge to six-year low

UK car sales slumped to a six-year low in 2019 due to widespread economic uncertainty during a prolonged Brexit process as well as tougher restrictions on diesel vehicles.



New car registrations fell two per cent to 2.31m last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That caps the industry’s worst year since 2013 and the third drop in a row since 2016, when sales hit a record high of 2.69m.



“Undoubtedly consumer confidence on big-ticket items is still very weak,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.



Hawes said the political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit remains a “clear and present danger”. But the organisation also pointed to new emissions legislation putting buyers off diesel cars and pushing them towards electric and hybrid vehicles.

Diesel car demand plunged 22 per cent compared to 2018, SMMT’s preliminary data suggests.



The industry body blamed confusion around futuyre air quality rules and possible restrictions on diesel vehicles entering city centres.



The two factors have left buyers choosing to hold onto their current cars.



“You can never put it down to one single factor. It has been a perfect storm over the past few years,” Hawes said, according to the BBC.

“It’s really no surprise the market has been declining. That’s why we need a return of confidence and strong economic conditions.”

However, the SMMT predicts another 1.6 per cent decline in car registrations over 2020.

While the UK is set to depart the EU on 31 January, there is little clarity as to what will happen after the transition period ends in December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has committed to negotiating a trade deal with the bloc by the end of the year, but has said he will pull the UK out of the EU then whether or not he succeeds.

