SME leaders back ‘right to switch off’ as productivity booster

Ministers must allow firms to “strike the right balance” on flexible working, business lobby groups have urged.

The overwhelming majority of small business owners are backing the ‘right to switch off’, according to newly-revealed research.

Data from Breath HR found that 85 per cent of SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) leaders support the move, allowing employees to disconnect from work outside of their office hours. It is said to be backed for both productivity, and welfare of staff.

The findings come from a Breathe HR survey of 526 senior leaders at British SMEs, released before the Employments Rights Bill, is set to be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks.

The move could be delayed due to opposition from large businesses, some experts think, which have been reportedly less enthusiastic about the proposed changes.

However, SME leaders believe the legislation will benefit their organisations, with 68 per cent saying it will boost productivity, and 69 per cent stating it will improve staff retention.

The bill includes several new rights, such as day-one flexibility requests, a four-day workweek, and the ‘right to switch off’.

While larger firms are resistant – a recent IoD survey showed 58 per cent pf big business leaders oppose such restrictions- SME bosses remain optimistic.

Gareth Burrows, founder of Breathe HR, noted that “SMEs are the lifeblood of Britain’s business ecosystem”.

Despite the overwhelming support of new workers rights by SMEs, 61 per cent of its leaders admit that implementing these changes could add significantly to their workload.

He continues: “We don’t believe the burden should sit heavily on the shoulders of SMEs”, advocating for more support to help small business leaders navigate the changes.

Whilst SMEs, which account for 99.9 per cent of UK businesses, are ready to embrace these new rules, the focus now shifts on whether the ‘right to switch off’ will be introduced as a formal law or as part of a code of practice for businesses.