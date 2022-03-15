Skyora unveils UK’s largest rocket testing site as CEO hails Ukrainian colleagues

Rocket company Skyrora has unveiled the country’s largest rocket engine testing facility, ahead of the first launches from UK soil.

It is a major addition to the UK’s space infrastructure, as the country seeks to take a leading position in the second round of the global space race.

The Scottish firm will also gain a competitive advantage as the private sector space industry heats up.

“Developing sovereign launch capability is of the utmost importance for the UK’s ability to claim a leadership position in the emerging new global space economy,” CEO and founder Volodymyr Levykin said.

“Something that has only become more clear as we’ve seen the role played by space services in intelligence-gathering and security and defence during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

In a touching statement, the founder described how his Ukrainian colleagues were critical to the success of the site.

“We would usually have the entire Skyrora family here to celebrate such an achievement, but unfortunately, our Ukrainian colleagues can’t be with us,” Levykin continued.

“Without them, this feat of engineering wouldn’t have been possible and I’m sure that we’ll be able to celebrate with them again very soon.”

The site, based in Midlothian, will help Skyrora with its engine tests on the orbital Skyrora XL vehicle, as it aims to become the first British company to complete an orbital launch from UK soil.

Skyrora’s head of engineering Dr Jack James Marlow said: “The Midlothian location gives us much closer control of the quality and rapid development of Skyrora XL as we prepare for its first demo launch.

“The site also allows us to optimise our manufacturing processes, and to scale up launch vehicle production over the long term.”