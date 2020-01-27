Sky today said it will launch two new factual TV channels as the media firm ramps up its investment in original productions.



Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will launch in the spring, offering subscribers original programmes as well as new series from networks such as HBO and Showtime.



New original documentaries will include Tiger Woods: The Comeback, while customers will be able to access an on-demand library of series about stars such as Muhammed Ali and Robin Williams.



The firm will also be hoping to emulate the success of David Attenborough’s natural history shows on Netflix and the BBC. New nature productions will include a double-bill of Extreme Animals, as well as Wild Tales from the Farm, narrated by Hugh Bonneville.



It comes after the Comcast-owned company last year unveiled plans to double its production budget to £1bn and build a new studio complex in Elstree, north London in a bid to strengthen its slate of original content.



Sky also beefed up its entertainment portfolio with the launch of Sky Crime in October, while Sky Comedy hits customers’ screens today.



“Premium documentaries and nature series are increasingly important to our customers, with them wanting to get to the shows they want as quickly as possible,” said Zai Bennett, Sky’s managing director of content.



“These new channels will offer our customers an unrivalled destination for brand new, world class documentaries and nature programming as well as an extensive on demand library of the world’s best factual programmes.”



In addition to its focus on original content, Sky has also sought to secure deals with rival broadcasters and streaming services to offer their content through its platform.

The company has extended its deals with the BBC and Netflix, and is said to be finalising a multi-year tie-up with Disney.

Main image credit: Sky

