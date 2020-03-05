Sky and Virgin Media are down across the country, leaving customers without broadband.

The issue has affected more than 60 towns and cities in the South East, which both companies said had been caused by a “fibre break”.

Customers took to Twitter to complain about the issue throughout the day using the hashtag Virgin Media down.

Cameron Readman said: “When you run a business from home, this s***ts a death sentence”.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Twitter user Alfie also complained about Virgin Media’s outages. He said: “The down time isn’t even the worst part about this company trust me steer clear.”

The down time isn't even the worst part about this company trust me steer clear.#virginmediadown — Alfie (@Alfie62927216) March 5, 2020

At the end of last year Virgin Media broadband customers complained after being left without internet, but the company denied it had suffered a major outage.

Hundreds of customers complained about the issues, with 75 per cent reporting problems with their Wifi.

Today a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Southampton and some surrounding areas. We are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.