SK Capital Announces Definitive Agreement to Invest in Swixx BioPharma AG to Drive the Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a New York-based private investment firm focused on the life sciences, specialty materials, and ingredients sectors, today announced that its affiliate has reached an agreement to invest in Swixx BioPharma AG (“Swixx” or the “Company”) to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth and global expansion. The investment values the Company in excess of EUR €1.5 billion. Swixx is the global leader in rest-of-world pharmaceutical commercialization services dedicated to delivering innovative, life-saving medications to underserved and hard-to-reach markets.

Stuart Swanson and Petr Němec, Swixx’s Co-Founders, and Jean-Michel Lespinasse and Petr Pipal, Swixx’s CEO and CFO, respectively, will all retain significant ownership stakes in Swixx as part of the transaction. Existing institutional investors HBM Healthcare Investments, a Swiss-listed investment company for the global healthcare market, and Mérieux Equity Partners, a leading healthcare-specialized investment firm, will also remain as committed shareholders in Swixx.

Aaron Davenport, Managing Director at SK Capital, commented, “We are excited to partner with Swixx BioPharma, a company that shares our commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare. Our investment underscores confidence in Swixx’s leadership and its ability to deliver sustainable business growth across diverse markets.”

Jean-Michel Lespinasse, Swixx’s CEO, added, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Swixx, bringing both additional capital and expertise to drive our growth. We remain committed to expanding our role as the trusted partner for leading global biopharmaceutical companies, delivering sustainable outsourcing solutions in complex and emerging markets—and ultimately improving access and outcomes for patients.”

Rothschild & Co. is serving as the sole financial advisor to SK Capital and Bӓr & Karrer and Kirkland & Ellis are serving as legal counsel. KPMG LLP provided advisory on financial, tax, compliance, and IT due diligence, ClearView Healthcare Partners advised on commercial due diligence, and Ares Credit funds provided committed debt financing in support of the transaction.

Jefferies acted as Lead Financial Advisor to Swixx BioPharma and its Shareholders in connection with the transaction. Centerview Partners also served as a financial advisor, and Walder Wyss acted as legal advisor to Swixx BioPharma. EY provided advisory on financial, tax, compliance, and legal vendor due diligence (VDD) services, while BCG supported with commercial VDD.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the life sciences, specialty materials, and ingredients sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Swixx BioPharma

Swixx Biopharma is one of the largest commercialization platforms representing the portfolio of pharmaceutical companies in those markets in which they choose not to enter or decide to exit. Swixx Biopharma operates across multiple countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Eurasia and several CIS countries, the Middle East and Latin America. With a presence in 45 countries and sales expected to exceed €1.3 billion in 2026, Swixx is one of the fastest-growing independent biopharma commercialization platforms. Gathering outstanding rare disease, oncology-hematology, specialty, vaccines and self-medication talent under one roof, Swixx Biopharma expects to finish 2025 with more than 1,600 employees on board. For more information about Swixx, please visit: www.swixxbiopharma.com.

About HBM Healthcare Investments

HBM Healthcare Investments invests in the healthcare sector. The Company holds and manages an international portfolio of promising companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors and related areas. Many of these companies have their lead products already available on the market or at an advanced stage of development. The portfolio companies are closely tracked and actively guided in their strategic direction. This is what makes HBM Healthcare Investments an interesting alternative to investments in big pharma and biotechnology companies. HBM Healthcare Investments has an international shareholder base and is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: HBMN).

About Mérieux Equity Partners – www.merieux-partners.com

Founded in 2009, Mérieux Equity Partners (“MxEP”) is a leading European healthcare-specialized investment firm, with two dedicated platforms, Venture Capital and Buyout, supporting companies ranging from start-ups to established leaders. Benefiting from a longstanding expertise and a large network, MxEP invests in companies with ambitious growth projects and transformative products or services in healthcare. MxEP is AMF-accredited and currently manages c.€1.6bn of AuM.

Mérieux Participations 4 is a 2021 vintage fund, still in its investment period. Until now, the fund has completed 11 healthcare investments in Europe.

