Six Nations: Fixtures, TV coverage and kick-off times
The Six Nations gets underway this weekend as rugby’s greatest championship returns for another year of action.
England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy return to action across six stadiums over the next seven weeks.
Here are your Six Nations fixtures for 2023, plus their kick-off time and televised channel.
Six Nations fixtures
Round 1
- Wales v Ireland
- Saturday 4 February, 14:15, Principality Stadium, BBC
- England v Scotland
- Saturday 4 February, 16:45, Twickenham Stadium, ITV
- Italy v France
- Sunday 5 February, 15:00, Stadio Olimpico, ITV
Round 2
- Ireland v France
- Saturday 11 February, 14:15, Aviva Stadium, ITV
- Scotland v Wales
- Saturday 11 February, 16:45, BT Murrayfield, BBC
- England v Italy
- Sunday 12 February, 15:00, Twickenham Stadium, ITV
Round 3
- Italy v Ireland
- Saturday 25 February, 14:15, Stadio Olimpico, ITV
- Wales v England
- Saturday 25 February, 16:45, Principality Stadium, BBC
- France v Scotland
- Sunday 26 February, 15:00, Stade de France, ITV
Round 4
- Italy v Wales
- Saturday 11 March, 14:15, Stadio Olimpico, ITV
- England v France
- Saturday 11 March, 16:45, Twickenham Stadium, ITV
- Scotland v Ireland
- Sunday 12 March, 15:00, BT Murrayfield, BBC
Round 5 – Six Nations Super Saturday
- Scotland v Italy
- Saturday 18 March, 12:30, BT Murrayfield, BBC
- France v Wales
- Saturday 18 March, 14:45, Stade de France, ITV
- Ireland v England
- Saturday 18 March, 17:00, Aviva Stadium, ITV
The Six Nations is just around the corner. We cannot wait to see what happens in this year’s championship.
Alongside the men’s Six Nations will be the U20 Six Nations.
Fixtures will match with the men’s schedule but will give the up-and-coming talent a chance to shine on the big stage.
These fixtures will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport throughout the tournament.