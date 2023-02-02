Six Nations: Fixtures, TV coverage and kick-off times

Six Nations: Fixtures, TV coverage and kick-off times

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend as rugby’s greatest championship returns for another year of action.

England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy return to action across six stadiums over the next seven weeks.

Here are your Six Nations fixtures for 2023, plus their kick-off time and televised channel.

Six Nations fixtures

Round 1

Wales v Ireland Saturday 4 February, 14:15, Principality Stadium, BBC

England v Scotland Saturday 4 February, 16:45, Twickenham Stadium, ITV

Italy v France Sunday 5 February, 15:00, Stadio Olimpico, ITV



Round 2

Ireland v France Saturday 11 February, 14:15, Aviva Stadium, ITV

Scotland v Wales Saturday 11 February, 16:45, BT Murrayfield, BBC

England v Italy Sunday 12 February, 15:00, Twickenham Stadium, ITV



Round 3

Italy v Ireland Saturday 25 February, 14:15, Stadio Olimpico, ITV

Wales v England Saturday 25 February, 16:45, Principality Stadium, BBC

France v Scotland Sunday 26 February, 15:00, Stade de France, ITV



Round 4

Italy v Wales Saturday 11 March, 14:15, Stadio Olimpico, ITV

England v France Saturday 11 March, 16:45, Twickenham Stadium, ITV

Scotland v Ireland Sunday 12 March, 15:00, BT Murrayfield, BBC



Round 5 – Six Nations Super Saturday

Scotland v Italy Saturday 18 March, 12:30, BT Murrayfield, BBC

France v Wales Saturday 18 March, 14:45, Stade de France, ITV

Ireland v England Saturday 18 March, 17:00, Aviva Stadium, ITV



The Six Nations is just around the corner. We cannot wait to see what happens in this year’s championship.

Alongside the men’s Six Nations will be the U20 Six Nations.

Fixtures will match with the men’s schedule but will give the up-and-coming talent a chance to shine on the big stage.

These fixtures will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport throughout the tournament.