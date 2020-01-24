City Talk
Friday 24 January 2020 2:30 pm

Six dead in shooting in southwest Germany


Six people have been killed in a shooting in southwest Germany today, German police have said, in an incident believed to be a personal dispute.

A number of the victims are members of the same family, from the town of Rot am See, 84 miles southeast of Franfurt.

Police have detained a suspect, who appears to be acquainted with one or more of the victims. Spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier said that there was no evidence that any one else was involved in the attack.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

