Sirion Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

Sirion, the global leader in agentic CLM, has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM). This marks the fourth consecutive time Sirion has been recognized as a Leader, and this year, Sirion is positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision among the 16 vendors evaluated. Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

Sirion believes its consistent recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reaffirms its unwavering focus on enabling enterprise teams to contract with confidence and agility through relentless AI innovation and a unified experience.

“The future of contracting isn’t about automating documents — it’s about intelligence that works with you, for you,” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Sirion. “With our agentic CLM platform, we’ve moved beyond static workflows to a unified, conversational contracting experience where specialized AI agents collaborate to get real work done at enterprise scale. These agents understand the contract genome — the commercial DNA behind every clause — and apply judgment to protect its integrity, knowing when to act autonomously and when to route decisions through human validation. This is contracting that thinks, reasons, and acts — transforming CLM from a system of record into a system of intelligence.”

Trusted by hundreds of Fortune Global organizations, Sirion makes contracting effortless by empowering enterprise teams to handle any task — from drafting and redlining to extracting intelligence, assessing risk, and managing obligations — with a simple prompt. Sirion’s next-gen agentic CLM platform accomplishes this by uniting specialized AI agents with a full-spectrum conversational experience.

The Gartner report states “Organizations of all sizes need to digitize their CLM process to drive efficiency, continuity and compliance. Implementing CLM can also improve both cost and revenue management. Recent advancements in AI have also improved visibility into contractual obligations and mitigation of contract risk. Enterprises that can align on their CLM objectives are best positioned to choose a solution that serves as a single source of truth for all contract types.”

“As enterprises reinvent themselves for the digital era, contracting has become a vital source of agility,” said Renee Hook, Vice President, Global Enterprise Transformation and Enablement, IBM. “Sirion’s agentic CLM platform — developed in collaboration with IBM watsonx — reflects our shared belief that open, trustworthy AI foundations are essential to enterprise innovation. Together, we’re transforming contracting into a strategic driver of trust, intelligence, and speed – which aligns with IBM’s forward-thinking business vision.”

Sirion’s new conversational, agent-driven contracting experience is quickly gaining momentum with enterprise customers. This shift in user preference is reflected in customer feedback. Sirion was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for CLM, a market signal Sirion believes reinforces what the Magic Quadrant already highlights.

“This recognition, in my opinion, reflects how deeply we’re aligned with our customers and how boldly we’re innovating for them,” said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder and President of Sirion. “Our agentic CLM brings every team and every phase of contracting together through a unified, conversational experience — where intelligence is explainable, collaboration is seamless, and outcomes are trusted. That’s how we’re turning contracting into a true business advantage.”

Learn more about the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management here.

To see how enterprises are adopting conversational, agent-driven contracting, visit sirion.ai.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

