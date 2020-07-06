Sir Bradley Wiggins and Raymond Blanc link up for cycling and gastronomy weekend

If cycling leaves you in need of a good meal, then your dream holiday may well have just arrived.

Sir Bradley Wiggins and Raymond Blanc OBE are the stars of the show for LeBlanq:01 – the first weekend of its kind, which organisers promise will be “an epic weekend of eating, drinking and riding” on the Isle of Wight.

The weekend, to be held in late September, is the brainchild of cycling icon Sean Yates – a Tour de France-winning sporting director – and Ashley Palmer-Watts, formerly the executive chef at the Fat Duck Group.

Sir Bradley Wiggins will be joined by chef Raymond Blanc OBE on the exclusive weekend

The firm says its “legandary joyriding” weekends will start with a blank canvas of a weekend, picking a cycling and culinary destination and then pairing a legendary rider with a world class chef.

The Isle of Wight weekend is for just a hundred riders and diners, with a host of supported rides – including a time trial – as well as a ‘Tour de Feast’ cooked by Blanc on the Saturday night. A fireside chat with Sir Bradley is planned alongside a whisky tasting.

So if you’re in the mood to start planning a holiday – and giving yourself a treat after months of lockdown – it might be time to dust off the lycra.

More details available via leblanq.com. Prices start from £2,000.