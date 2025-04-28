Sir Ben Wallace: Former defence secretary gets new job

Wallace will become a non-executive director of Advanced Innergy Holdings, which employs 750 people globally.

Former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace has taken up his second private sector role since retiring from politics, joining the board of an engineering firm specialising in energy security.

Advanced Innergy Holdings (AIS) supplies industrial and energy clients with technology used to protect a wide range of assets, ranging from subsea cables to offshore wind farms.

Sir Ben will become a non-executive director of the Gloucester-based firm, which employs 750 people worldwide and brought in around £20m in pre-tax earnings last year.

“AIS is a great UK success story, supporting a global energy transition by leveraging its market leading solutions to provide its global client base with mission-critical protection for vital strategic industries,” Sir Ben said on Monday.

“The products manufactured by AIS play an important role in delivering energy security and transition, both of which deliver positive socioeconomic impact.

He added: “AIS has great plans for the future. I am delighted to be joining this ambitious team and I look forward to contributing towards AIS’ long-term growth objectives.”

Sir Ben Wallace was one of the UK and NATO’s longest serving defence secretaries between 2019 and 2023.

His role at AIS is his second private sector appointment since stepping down from government, having become a partner of the London-based investment team of Boka Group, which specialises in military technology, in October last year.

“Leveraging his extensive understanding of innovation in defence and national security, with strong government and commercial relationships, Sir Ben will be part of AIS’ Board helping to guide its direction and accelerating growth,” AIS said.

Russell Ward, Chairman of AIS, said: “Sir Ben’s understanding of the defence sector and the geopolitical landscape, together with his proven leadership as one of NATO’s longest serving defence ministers, will be invaluable as the business expands into new markets with global reach, along with the strategic input and insight which Sir Ben naturally brings.”