Sinn Fein has demanded a role in the next Irish government after it made unprecedented gains in the country’s general election.

Incumbent Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has ruled out entering coalition with the nationalist party, which supports a referendum on Irish unity.

Sinn Fein was leading the seat tally with almost half of the results in, although the full picture won’t be known until later on today. The party had received almost 25 per cent of first preference votes early on Monday, almost double its 2016 share.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, said: “I think it is fair to say that this election has been historic. It is something of a revolution in the ballot box.”

Her party sought to differentiate itself from the established parties of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which have dominated Irish politics since the state was created in 1922, by pledging higher taxes and spending.

Varadkar called the election on 14 January, hoping to capitalise on his handling of Brexit and the country’s strong economy.

However, the campaign has been dominated by the domestic issues including the health service and the lack of affordable housing.

Once all the results are counted, coalition negotiations will begin in which Varadkar will be hoping to secure an unprecedented third term for his Fine Gael party.

On the other side, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, a former finance minister, will be hoping to return his party to government after nine years in opposition.

Varadkar has ruled out entering a coalition with Sinn Fein due to it being the former political wing of the IRA. However, Martin has stopped short of such a guarantee.

Sinn Fein has made a referendum on uniting the Republic of Ireland with Northern Ireland a key condition of any coalition.

“Our policies and our principles have not changed overnight, but what is important is that the contry comes first,” Martin said.

Sinn Fein fielded fewer candidates than rivals and so could fall behind as more votes come in. But the party has so far won 24 per cent of the vote compared to 22.9 per cent and 20.9 per cent for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael respectively.