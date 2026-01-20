Simpro Group Appoints Raffi Tchakmakjian as Chief Product & Business Development Officer

Simpro Group, the global leader in AI-first operating software for the trades, today announced the appointment of Raffi Tchakmakjian as Chief Product & Business Development Officer. In this role, Tchakmakjian will lead Simpro Group’s product strategy, AI-driven platform evolution, business and corporate development initiatives, with a mandate to dramatically increase the pace of innovation and the speed at which new value reaches customers.

Tchakmakjian will focus on unifying Simpro Group’s portfolio into a coherent, AI-first operating platform designed to eliminate operational friction, margin leakage, and administrative burden for trade businesses—an essential but historically underserved segment of the global economy. His remit spans product vision, execution velocity, ecosystem partnerships, and strategic acquisitions that expand Simpro Group’s ability to deliver measurable outcomes for customers.

The appointment underscores Simpro Group’s commitment to moving faster—from idea to product, from data to decision, and from complexity to clarity—at a time when trade businesses are being asked to do more with fewer resources, tighter margins, and increasing operational complexity.

“The trades are the backbone of the global economy, yet they’ve never had access to the same level of intelligent, connected operating systems as other industries,” said Tchakmakjian. “Simpro Group has a rare opportunity to change that by embedding AI directly into the workflows that drive real work, real revenue, and real profit. My focus is simple: accelerate execution, shorten time-to-value, and deliver customer-first disruptive innovation that actually makes life easier for the people in the field and the office.”

Tchakmakjian brings more than 25 years of experience building, scaling, and integrating B2B software platforms across product, revenue, and corporate development roles. His work has consistently moved industries forward by establishing novel operating models and pioneering new go-to-market motions. He has served as CEO, CPO, CRO, founder, and executive operator at companies including LifeSpeak, LIFT Session, Dell, Wyse, and Trellia Networks, and has successfully led multiple businesses through acquisition and transformation. He is widely recognized for moving emerging technologies, particularly AI, from concept to production in environments where speed and accountability matter.

“Raffi is a proven industry disruptor who knows how to turn ambition into applied innovation at scale,” said Fred Voccola, Chairman & CEO of Simpro Group. “He brings a rare combination of product discipline, AI fluency, and operating rigor. As we build the most powerful AI-first platform the trades have ever seen, Raffi will help us move faster, focus harder, and deliver real outcomes that move the needle for our customers.”

Beyond his operating roles, Tchakmakjian is an active advisor and mentor in the AI ecosystem and a two-time recipient of the Creative Destruction Lab’s Mentor of the Year award, recognizing his impact on advancing applied AI innovation.

Simpro Group builds the AI operating platform for the trades, helping contractors, technicians, and field crews get paid faster, run smarter, and grow stronger. We are the company behind Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark, trusted by more than 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users worldwide. From scheduling and dispatch to workforce management, quoting, and invoicing, our solutions simplify complexity and turn it into profit. With teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., we champion the people who keep the world running and put breakthrough innovation in their hands. Learn more about how we’re powering the trades at simpro.aI.

