Sidemen: KSI-led YouTube stars rake in millions as popularity grows

KSI is the most prominent member of Sidemen. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Sidemen, the British YouTube group whose most prominent member is KSI, raked in more than £7m during a bumper year, it has been revealed.

Sidemen Entertainment, the company produces content for YouTube, grew its net assets to over £7m in the 12 months to 30 June, 2024.

The figure has been revealed in new accounts filed with Companies House.

The firm was in the red to the tune of £114,208 which was reported for the prior 18 months.

The figures compare to the net assets of £4.3m Sidemen Entertainment had at the end of 2021.

The Sidemen group is made up of KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, as well as Simon Minter (Miniminter), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Tobit John Brown (TBJZL), Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Vikram Singh Barn (Vikkstar123) and Harry Lewis (W2S).

The group produce videos of various challenges, sketches and video game commentaries across their YouTube channels.

London-born KSI also leads Misfits Boxing and is the co-owner of several businesses, including Prime Hydration, XIX Vodka and Lunchly.

Prime is the range of sports drinks, mixes and energy drinks created and promoted by KSI and Logan Paul.

The brand hit the headlines in 2022 when it was launched with huge interest leading to disruption in stores as shoppers sought to get their hands on products.

However, sales of Prime slumped by almost 50 per cent in 2024, according to Nielsen data.

Last month KSI became the latest judge on Britain’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden.

In August 2024, KSI and the Sidemen were included in the Sunday Times’ inaugural top 30 Gaming Rich List.

Last summer, KSI was among a number of content creators who invested £1.5m in The Fellas Studios, a production company owned by popular YouTubers Callum Airey and Joshua Larkin.

Earlier this month, the Sidemen’s annual charity football match was held at Wembley Stadium, attracting 90,000 fans.

The event raised more than £4m and had over 15m streams on YouTube.