Shipping kingpin urges government to ramp up investment to tackle logistics crisis

The chief of one of the world’s shipping kingpins has urged governments to urgently tackle the global shipping crisis.

Jeremy Nixon, chief executive of Ocean Network Express, which oversee more than six per cent of the world’s freight, called on governments to ramp up investment to expand port capacity and improve railways and warehousing systems.

“There needs to be some government support here to maybe switch people out of some parts of the economy where demand is not so strong to more critical parts of the economy where the demand is very strong and important for global supply chains,” he said.

The pandemic has engineered a shake up in consumer spending, disrupting normal shipping patterns and causing supply chains to snarl up.