Shells undergoes board and C-suite shuffle following exit from Russian assets

A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car’s side mirror at a petrol station in west London (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Shell has undergone a board and C-suite shuffle as it hauls in a new chief financial officer.

Sinead Gorman, who has been the executive vice president of Shell’s Upstream business, steps in the role at the beginning of April.

She succeeds Jessica Uhl, as she steps down from the position at the end of this month, after five years as CFO.

Uhl has spent the last 17 years at the oil giant, and was a key architect in recent strategic chances such as simplifying Shell’s share structure which saw it snub its London listing.

“The board is immensely grateful to Jessica for her tremendous contribution to the company over many years, but particularly as CFO and especially during the past two years as we successfully tackled the many challenges presented by the pandemic,” said sir Andrew Mackenzie.

“She has been instrumental in strengthening Shell’s financial position, putting in place measures to secure the company’s long-term health while delivering industry leading cash flows year on year.”