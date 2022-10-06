Shell says profits will be hit by weaker gas trading

Shell warned profits will dip

Shell warned that its third-quarter profits would be dented today after it weathered a sharp rise in refining costs and weaker earnings from natural gas trading.

The firm has been raking in record profits this year but said that profits would fall in the third quarter, as indicative refining margins dropped to $15 a barrel compared with $28 a barrel in the previous three months.

Shell’s third quarter liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas trading results are also expected to be “significantly lower”, the firm said in a statement, due to lower seasonal demand as well as “substantial differences between paper and physical realisation in a volatile and dislocated market.”

The firm said that cash flow from operations (CFFO) was impacted by working capital outflows of around $2.5bn, as “prevailing volatility” could lead to additional outflows in CFFO in September from “the combined effect of price impacts on inventory, changes in inventory volumes (including gas storage), margining effects on derivatives and movements in accounts payable and receivables balances.”

Shell added that liquefied natural gas volumes are expected to be between 6.9 and 7.5 million tonnes.

Integrated gas was expected to be between 890 and 940 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, while tax paid was expected to come in between $3.4bn and $3.8bn in the third quarter.