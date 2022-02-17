Shell becomes Singapore’s first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel

Shell has become Singapore’s first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel.

Shell has become Singapore’s first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company announced today during the Singapore Airshow.

“We have delivered some (SAF) to our customers SIA Engineering Company and the Republic of Singapore Air Force,” said Shell’s head of aviation Asia Pacific and Middle East Doris Tan.

While the first batch of SAF was blended in Europe, the gas multinational will produce the fuel at its Singapore facility, which has recently undergone an update, Reuters reported.

“Alongside investing in our capabilities to produce SAF, we are also focused on developing the regional infrastructure needed to get the fuel to our customers at their key locations,” added Shell aviation’s global president Jan Toschka.