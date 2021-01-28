Shaun Bailey’s mayor of London campaign has been plunged into turmoil, with Conservative party headquarters withdrawing funding for his highly regarded press team.

City A.M. understands that the Bailey team is, for the time being, now operating with just one junior press officer and is set to significantly reduce its online campaigning efforts.

Read more: Shaun Bailey accuses Sadiq Khan of wasting nearly £10bn of TfL cash

The mayoral election, which pits Bailey against incumbent mayor Sadiq Khan, was postponed last May for 12 months due to Covid-19.

Polling figures showed Khan had a 20+ point lead over Bailey throughout last year, with the Labour mayor expected to win in a landslide.

Politico reported this morning that Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) had withdrawn funding for communications firm 5654 & Company to run the Bailey campaign’s media operation.

A CCHQ source told online blog Guido Fawkes that the the media firm, run by highly regarded former government advisor James Starkie, was taken off the campaign due to lack of donor funding and that the party wanted to instead concentrate on other local election campaigns that have a better chance of winning.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

A campaign source told Politico: “5654 & Company have played an invaluable role in setting up and training our press operation, as we enter the final stretch we need to focus resources on ground campaigning and digital.”

More to follow.