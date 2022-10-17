Shares jump for housebuilders as stamp duty survives mini-budget u-turns

House prices dropped for the second time over the past three months

Shares jumped for this afternoon after stamp duty cuts survived Jeremy Hunt’s mini-budget backtrack.

Major players like Barratt Developments, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey all saw their stock rally after the new chancellor’s emergency statement.

Barratt’s shares climbed nearly four per cent, whilst Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were was up nearly five per cent.

Hunt backed the new stamp duty plans announced by Kwasi Kwarteng last month, which included that no stamp duty must be paid on the first £250,000 of a property —up from the previous £125,000 threshold.

First-time buyers pay stamp duty at £425,000 provided that the property doesn’t cost more than £625,000.

The rules equate to a saving of up to £2500 for home movers.

Head of Investment at interactive investor Victoria Scholar said that whilst housebuilders were the hardest hit by the market mayhem of the mini-budget, they were suddenly trading near the top of the UK index today —not only benefitting from the levy axe but also the falling price of borrowing.