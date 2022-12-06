Shares in RBG plummet after warning lost court cases will cost firm £4m

Shares in RBG Holdings recovered slightly today after plummeting on Monday following the London listed professional services firm’s warning to investors that it’s litigation funding subsidiary has lost two legal cases over the previous year

RBG said in a trading update yesterday that its LionFish litigation funding subsidiary will be forced to pay £4m in relation to collapsed lawsuits it had invested in.

The professional services firm said the cases have already cost LionFish £1.1m as it warned investors the litigation funder has committed to paying out a further £3.3m in relation to the cases over the next two years.

“I am very disappointed with the LionFish position,” RGB Holdings chief executive Nicola Foulston said. “We are taking steps to address the ongoing exposure to this subsidiary.”

LionFish’s losses are set to offset “robust” performances from RBG’s other businesses, including listed law firm Rosenblatt.

Founded in 1989, City firm Rosenblatt became the fourth ever UK law firm to list on public markets in 2018.

Shares in RBG fell by more than 34 per cent before recovering slightly over the previous day.