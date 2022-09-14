Shares dive for Joules after stake acquisition talks with Next called off

Joules’ shares have been further subdued after it confirmed it is no longer in discussions with Next acquiring an equity stake in the lifestyle group.

The ailing retailer’s share price was down around twelve per cent in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, following an announcement the day before.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Joules confirmed discussions with Next on an equity stake had ceased.

However, the retailer said “discussions regarding Joules potentially adopting the Next Total Platform in the future will remain ongoing.”

It acknowledged an “ongoing positive relationship” with Next, with Joules products “successfully” sold through Next’s Label channel set to continue.

At the start of September, Joules hit back at reports that talks over the £15m rescue deal had soured, claiming it had been having “positive discussions” about a “potential equity investment.”

Sky News had previously reported the high street giant had not received enough financial information to make a formal proposal, with questions raised about whether it would proceed with the deal at no less than 33p a share.

A source told Sky News that there was “no way” Next would pay a premium to invest in the firm.

In a trading update last month, Joules’ bosses said they were bracing for a “significant loss” in profit in the first half of this year, as inflation and the summer heatwave hit sales.

While the company expects its finances to improve in the second half of the year, Joules is expected to report a pre-tax loss for the whole year.

Joules has attempted to lure in customers with discounting amid the shortfall of full price sales, as Brits spend less on non-essential items as a recession in the UK looms.

The retailer has previously said discount-hungry consumers had intensified pressures on margins.

Shoppers have been hunting for reductions amid monster hikes in energy and fuel bills, with Joules citing a “heavily promotional environment.”