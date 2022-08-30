Joules pushes back against rumours that Next rescue deal has soured

Joules pushes back against rumours that Next rescue deal has soured

Joules has pushed back against reports that discussions with Next over a rescue deal have soured.

In a statement this morning, the struggling retailer said: “Further to the announcement on 19 August 2022, the Group continues positive discussions with Next Group Plc about both adopting its Total Platform services to support its long-term growth plans and a potential equity investment.”

Sky News reported at the weekend that Next had not received enough financial information to make a formal proposal for Joules, with questions being raised about whether it would proceed with the deal at no less than 33p a share.

Joules also added this morning that there could be no certainty that these discussions would lead to any agreement, but would make announcements when appropriate.

Earlier this month, the British firm posted a profit warning, citing poor sales across key line items like raincoats and jumpers.

Earlier this summer, Joules confirmed it had called in the KPMG debt advisory to help boost its cash position.

As of 26 June, it had net debt totaling £17.7m, giving £15.0m headroom within its current banking facilities, in line with board expectations.

It has also been given the green light for an additional £5m headroom on its borrowing facilities with Barclays Bank until November this year. The group will be unable to pay dividends for the period that the facility is in place.

The brand’s CEO Nick Jones announced he was leaving in May after three years at the helm of the firm, having steered it through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jones said he would stay on until the brand had found a successor, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.