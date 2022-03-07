Shape Of You: Ed Sheeran defends hit song in copyright legal battle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

British pop singer Ed Sheeran has given evidence at the High Court this morning as his three-week copyright over the hit song Shape of You continues.

Sheeran is involved in a dispute with two songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue who claim that the 2017 tune rips off parts of their song Oh Why.

According to coverage from Sky News, Sheeran told the court that he rejects the claim made during the opening day in court last Friday that he “borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t”.

The implication was that the pop star credited larger artists, like Jay-Z or Taylor Swift, but failed to recognise smaller artists, such as Chokri and O’Donoghue.

Sheeran, who is worth an estimated £147m, was also questioned about tweets that were sent to him him by Sami Switch in 2011, and the suggestion was that he knew of the artist and his music.

Chokri and O’Donoghue’s legal team argue that the evidence is “overwhelming” that at the time of writing the song, Sheeran’s songwriting process involved collecting ideas rather than spontaneity. The 31-year-old singer rejected this argument.

Andrew Sutcliffe QC for Chokri and O’Donoghue said the crux of this case is ‘How does Ed Sheeran write his music?’ and whether he ‘makes things up as he goes along’ in song writing sessions.

More to follow