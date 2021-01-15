SFO closes investigation into British American Tobacco

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its investigation into British American Tobacco (BAT), its subsidiaries and associated persons.

The SFO said the evidence in the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution.

Read more: British American Tobacco lifts guidance after pandemic burn is less than feared

According to the BBC, BAT, which owns brands Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, was under investigation over allegations it paid bribes in East Africa.

Paul Hopkins, who worked for BAT in Kenya for 13 years, told Panorama in 2015 he had begun paying bribes after being told it was the cost of doing business in Africa.

The payments were aimed at influencing laws surrounding the use of tobacco in the region.

Read more: British American Tobacco appoints new chairman

BAT told Panorama at the time: “The truth is that we do not and will not tolerate corruption, no matter where it takes place.”