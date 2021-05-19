Seven in 10 UK adults have been vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 70 per cent of UK adults have received a first Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures.

Health services have now administered 57.8 million vaccines since 8 December, including 36.9 million people with their first dose and 20.8 million with both doses.

The figures mean 70.2 per cent of adults in the UK have had their first dose, and 39.6 per cent of adults have had both doses, ensuring they have the strongest possible protection against the virus.

The government said it remains on track to offer all adults a first Covid jab by the end of July.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Vaccines are turning the tide against this pandemic and I’m incredibly proud the UK has one of the highest uptake rates in the world, with 90 per cent of people saying that they have had or will have the jab.

“Strong evidence shows the vaccines protect you and your loved ones from serious illness and they also reduce transmission, which is why we’ve introduced additional surge measures in the areas with rising cases of the variant first identified in India.”

Amid the rise of cases from the variant first found in India, appointments for second doses have been brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for the remaining people in the government’s top nine priority groups who are yet to receive both doses.

The government and scientists are keeping a watchful eye on the evolving situation with the Indian variant, and have ruled nothing out to tackle it, if necessary.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi added: “We are doubling down on efforts to offer over-50s and the most vulnerable a second dose to maximise their protection against Covid-19, while continuing to progress first doses for people aged 36 and over.

“I urge everybody of all races, religions and genders to come forward for a jab as soon as you’re eligible.”

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get Covid-19 with symptoms, and even more unlikely to get seriously ill with the virus and be admitted to hospital, or to die.

There is growing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus to others.