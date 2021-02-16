Serco agrees on $295m acquisition of WBB

International service company Serco has today announced an agreement to acquire Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) for $295m.

The purchase, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, will strengthen Serco’s position providing programme management services to the Department of Defence.

This has been a critical growth area for the company in recent years.

The deal will bolster Serco’s capabilities in advanced areas including artificial intelligence, data analytics and cyber consulting.

WBB has around 1,000 employees, including more than 200 subject matter experts with experience in their respective disciplines.

Reaction

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco, said: “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand our scope of services with the Air Force, Army, Missile Defence Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defence, and other key accounts.

“WBB brings a physical presence and established customer relationships at strategic locations that fit Serco’s service offering.”

Robert Olsen, CEO of WBB, who will serve as senior vice president of the new Serco business unit, added: “We are excited about the prospect of joining Serco and taking advantage of their larger platform to sustain the tradition of high-quality products, collaboration, and growth that WBB has become known for since our founding in 1981.

“Serco’s focus on helping defence and federal civilian customers to modernise weapons platforms and reinvent how government services are delivered is aligned with our team’s expertise and aspirations.”

