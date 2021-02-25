Test and Trace firm Serco hails bumper year as profit jumps a third

Serco this year hailed a bumper year for the outsourcing firm as revenue and profit both grew in line with expectations.

Revenue picked up 20 per cent to hit £3.9bn, while profit increased 36 per cent to £163m, the FTSE 250 firm said.

Read more: Serco set for profit bump on back of Covid contracts

The firm also confirmed that it would pay out a dividend of 1.4p, its first investor windfall since 2014.

Investors welcomed the news, with shares in the firm soaring 8.7 per cent as markets opened this morning.

As a result of a strong year for the firm, Serco said it had increased its profit guidance for the coming year by 6.0 per cent.

Back in December, the outsourcer said that it was set for hefty profit growth due to its much-criticised role in government contracts such as the NHS Test and Trace System.

It forecast that profit would come in at £160m-£165m for the year, while revenue was predicted to hit £3.9bn.

However, today Serco said that Covid contracts added just 1.0 per cent of its profit. The majority of the growth came from its normal business operations, it said.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

The Test and Trace programme has been frequently lambasted for its failure to identify enough contacts of people carrying the coronavirus, with many criticising the government for allowing the private sector so large a role in the programmes.

Serco said that the contract had brought in £350m in revenue, though at a lower margin that it normally would accept.

It added that it had paid back all government financial support it had received (apart from £12m granted by the US government), and given its 50,000 staff a combined total of £5m in gratitude payments.

Read more: Anglo American profit tumbles but metal prices keep earnings steady

Today’s figures also come just a week after Serco announced that it had bought US defence firm Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) for $295m.

The acquisition increases the FTSE 250 company’s presence in the defence sector, which has been a key growth area in recent years.