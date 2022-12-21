Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Sercanto’s effort against UK recruiting decline

The year 2022 ends with a bit of bitterness for the UK job market. The latter has in fact recorded a significant drop in hiring and, according to the forecasts, the trend could continue for 2023.

The main reasons leading to this reduction are two:

1. Poor economic outlook discourages employers from investing and hiring new talents;

2. Companies that are actively recruiting have difficulties to find new talents.

This lack of qualified candidates is one of the challenges that the companies will surely have to face during the next year, for several reasons:

The pandemic has had a deep impact on the entire job market. Especially during the most critical period, many people have drastically changed their professional career, some out of necessity and some out of the desire to “make a change” in their lives. In the last two years, workers have become much more sensitive to several issues such as: the balance between private life and work, the offered benefits, the possibility of smart working / hybrid work. These aspects have assumed an importance never seen before and candidates are less willing to compromise.

Truly qualified talents are more aware of their value than in the past and of their bargaining power.

Simplifying a lot: in the English job market at the moment there is the offer, but a few number of candidates for those positions.

In this panorama Sercanto, a search engine for job advertisements, is positioned as the protagonist. Its main purpose is to match the several job offers with suitable and qualified candidates.

How does Sercanto accomplish this task?

Search engines like Sercanto bring together multiple job boards, avoiding the candidate to consult multiple sites and reducing search times. Furthermore, in this way, the user can look at all the ads that interest him at the same time, without the risk to lose that which could be the right one for him.

Obviously, this is also an advantage for employers who gain much more visibility for their ads and are able to collect interesting CVs in a faster way.

The technical “pillars” on which Sercanto is based are three:

1. Google Ads, thanks to which it intercepts users who are actively looking for a job;

2. Meta, used to reach users who are not actively searching but may still be interested in certain offers;

3. Partnerships with other ad aggregators.

Furthermore, the company manages to keep the quality of its traffic high thanks to the query extraction system. In fact, Sercanto “forms” its listing by giving priority to the most relevant ads to the search and using the geolocation system to identify the city or region selected by the user.

A “mathematically” winning formula

Talking about the effectiveness of something only in words is easy, but Sercanto‘s numbers speak for themselves:

In the 3th quarter of 2022 the company recorded a growth of 197% from the 3th quarter of 2021 in the United Kingdom and recently celebrated the achievement of 10 million of euros in turnover. In any case, Sercanto does not seem to be satisfied and expects to continue growing during the next year.