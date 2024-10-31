Sensodyne and ‘power brands’ help Haleon grow revenue and profit

Haleon’s household names such as Sensodyne and Paradontax toothpastes helped drive group revenue to £2.78bn. (Photo Illustration by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Consumer healthcare company Haleon has reported growth across all its categories and regions in its third quarter amid healthy toothpaste and mouthwash sales.

In the three months ended 30 September, 2024, it achieved organic revenue and organic profit growth of 6.1 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively, off the back of strong sales of its so-called ‘power brands’.

Household names such as Sensodyne and Paradontax toothpastes, as well as Advil painkillers, helped drive group revenue to £2.78bn, with oral health comprising £810m of that figure.

Haleon chief executive Brian McNamara said: “Oral health was again a particular highlight, with organic revenue up high-single digit as Sensodyne and parodontax continued to drive growth.

“All three regions delivered volume/mix growth during the quarter, with North America showing the improvement we expected and China up strongly,” he added.

The London-listed company also raised around £800m through the ongoing divestment of its non-core brands.

This includes its nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) business outside the US, which it sold in a £500m deal earlier this year.

Haleon said it has maintained full year guidance of between four to six per cent organic revenue growth, with organic operating profit growth to be high-single digit.

It added, however, that the impact of M&A “will dilute FY 2024 revenue and adjusted operating profit by c.1.5 per cent and c.4 per cent respectively. This includes the disposals of Lamisil, ChapStick and Haleon’s NRT business outside the US.”