Self-isolating Boris Johnson says he’s ‘fit as a butcher’s dog’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” despite self-isolating after coming into contact with someone infected by coronavirus.

Johnson said he would keep running the government via Zoom, while ministers said the PM was in good health.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister spent around 35 minutes with Tory MP Lee Anderson, who then tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precaution, NHS Test and Trace told Johnson he should self-isolate. It comes at a tricky time for the PM, however, who has just lost two of his key advisers and is facing crunch Brexit talks.

In a video posted to Twitter this morning Johnson said: “I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, feel great.” He also said he is “bursting with antibodies”.

Johnson caught coronavirus in the spring, leaving him in intensive care. He later described fighting for his life.

In the video, Johnson said it “doesn’t matter” that he feels well. He encouraged people to self-isolate if they are told to, even if they appear healthy.

Johnson will be isolating in the Downing Street flat. He said he will have “plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication”.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said Johnson was healthy and would run the government virtually.

“He’s well, he’s absolutely full of beans,” Hancock told Sky News. “He’ll be, I’ve got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom.”