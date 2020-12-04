Second national lockdown wipes £430m off Primark's balance sheet

England’s second national lockdown wiped an estimate of £430m off Primark’s balance sheet, as the pandemic continues to decimate British high street retailers.

Speaking ahead of Primark’s annual general meeting later today, chairman Michael McLintock said: “Our estimate for the loss of sales for the announced periods of closure this autumn is now some £430m.”

The figure comes in much worse than expected, after Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) last month said it predicted a £375m hit from England’s second national lockdown.

A ban on non-essential shops during the month-long restrictions meant the group was forced to shutter the bulk of its store estate.

The store-only chain has proven particularly vulnerable to nationwide lockdown measures, having consistently refused to bolster trading with an online presence.

All of Primark’s stores in the England, Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia were temporarily closed last month, representing 62 per cent of its total selling space.

McLintock said sales had been “very strong” since the group reopened its stores in major markets last week.

Freshly reopened Primarks across the UK saw round-the-block queues on so-called Wild Wednesday earlier this week, as British shoppers hit the high streets for the first time in 27 days.

Thirty-four Primark stores currently remain temporarily closed, including all stores in Northern Ireland and Austria — representing around seven per cent of the group’s portfolio.

Primark earlier this year expanded its presence across the Atlantic, opening five new stores across the US, as well as a new site in Rome last week.

McLintock said the success of Primark’s US stores and like-for-like sales in its reopened stores was “very encouraging”.

“Notwithstanding the currently announced periods of restriction, we continue to expect Primark sales and profit to be higher this financial year compared to last,” he added. “We will continue to expand retail selling space.”