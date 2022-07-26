Searches for ‘Cancel Amazon Prime’ skyrocket 537 per cent after company hikes UK price from £79 to £95

Following Amazon’s announcement that it is increasing the price of their Amazon Prime subscription, searches for ‘Cancel Amazon Prime’ increased 537 per cent today.

Searches to cancel Amazon Prime subscriptions skyrocketed after it was announced Amazon are increasing the monthly cost of Prime from £7.99 to £8.99, the first price increase since 2014, cybersecurity firm VPNOverview.com found.

A spokesperson from VPNOverview.com explained to City A.M. that “many people are having to cut down on expenses with the ever increasing cost of living, meaning subscription services that they may still actively use might have to go.”

He added: “Even if the price hikes are only £1 more a month, over time, this can add up and Amazon Prime users have seemingly had enough.”

Whether or not this will have a large effect on subscription numbers is unknown, but it seems that for now many Brits are having to rethink whether the service is worth it.”



Source VPNOverview.com

Amazon said early this morning it plans to hike the price of its Prime delivery and streaming service due to “increased inflation and operating costs”.

The technology giant offers free unlimited delivery, entertainment streaming and live sport through the Prime service.

It said it will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from September 15 for new customers, or on the date of the customer’s next renewal.

Annual membership will increase from £79 to £95 per year in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year.

“We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.

“With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.”

Amazon has pumped billions of pounds into its streaming content in recent years, with original series such as The Boys and The Terminal List.