Scotland warns against all travel to north of England after lockdown reimposed

The Scottish government has warned against all non-essential travel to Greater Manchester and other parts of northern England after ministers imposed lockdown restrictions on the area.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I strongly advise anyone planning to travel to areas affected in the north of England, or anyone planning to travel to Scotland from those same areas, to cancel their plans.”

Overnight over 4m people in the north of England were ordered not to mix with people outside of their household after a surge in infections.

The new measures were announced by tweet with just two hours notice at 9pm last night, after a meeting between health secretary Matt Hancock and local leaders. They will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The last-minute announcement was met with stiff criticism from across the political spectrum for its timing.

Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are covered by the new restrictions, which the government said it would write into law.

More to follow.