Schuh has created over 1,000 jobs since lowest pandemic ebb

Schuh is headquartered in Scotland and has stores across the country. Credit – Schuh

Schuh has created almost 400 jobs in its latest financial year to push its headcount past where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The Scotland-headquartered footwear retailer employed 4,369 people at the end of its latest financial year, up from its total of 3,975 in the prior 12 months.

Until the end of its year to 3 February, 2024, Schuh had not employed more than 4,000 since the year before the pandemic.

The latest total comes after Schuh’s headcount fell as low as 3,286 in the 12 months to 29 January, 2022.

The new figure has been revealed in newly-filed accounts with Companies House which also show that the firm’s turnover increased from £354.4m to £380.8m.

Owned by US retail group Genesco, Schuh’s pre-tax profit also jumped from £13.4m to £21m.

In the UK, Schuh’s turnover increased from £328.2m to £356m but its sales in Europe dipped from £26.2m to £24.7m in the year.

Read more Bank of England set to lower interest rates as Budget dampens bets for 2025

Schuh said that footfall increased by 3.8 per cent in its stores while its online sales grew by 10 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Schuh’s turnover fell to £234m – in the year to 31 January, 2021, and it made a pre-tax loss of £18.8m.

Schuh backs technology to maintain growth

A statement signed off by the board said: “While the retail environment continues to pose difficult trading conditions, we will continue to review our store portfolio so to ensure we are best placed to adapt to this changing environment.

“We believe our continued investment in driving efficiency and operational improvements through technology will serve us well.”

Schuh was listed on the London Stock Exchange when Genesco made a £162m takeover bid in 2011.

At the time, the retailer had 58 stores in the UK and Ireland as well as 16 concessions. It now operates around 120 stores.