Schoolboy recording with The Beatles' John Lennon and Yoko Ono fetches $75k at Danish auction

A never-released-before cassette tape with an interview of John Lennon and Yoko Ono was sold at auction at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers last night.

The recording was made during the couple’s winter visit to Thy in Northern Jutland in 1970.

On the 33-minute recording, a conversation between the famous couple and four 16-year-old Danish schoolboys can be heard, as well as the never-released song “Radio Peace”.

In late December of 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono suddenly appeared in snow-covered Thy. The schoolboys were allowed to interview the couple for the local school magazine, and last night – more than 50 years later – they sold the cassette tape with the interview and the never-released song ‘Radio Peace’ at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers.

The hammer price landed at $75.500,

“The unique experience and the commitment that has been among our employees to orchestrate the sale of the John Lennon tape, once again solidifies Bruun Rasmussen’s status as an international auction house that can not only procure the attention of the world press, but also international customers and impressive hammer prices,” said Alexa Bruun Rasmussen, head of branding at Bruun Rasmussen.