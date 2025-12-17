SCENTMATIC’s AI “KAORIUM” Makes Hong Kong Debut at Grand Opening of @cosme HONG KONG

SCENTMATIC Inc. (CEO: Toshiharu Kurisu, Headquarters: Tokyo, hereinafter “SCENTMATIC”), a company dedicated to proposing new customer experiences through the digitalization of the sense of smell, is pleased to announce the installation of its AI system, “KAORIUM,” at @cosme HONG KONG, which celebrated its grand opening on Friday, December 5, 2025.

This installation marks KAORIUM’s first deployment in Hong Kong and coincides with the opening of the first overseas flagship store by istyle Inc., the operator of Japan’s largest beauty platform, @cosme.

About @cosme HONG KONG

@cosme HONG KONG is the fourth @cosme flagship store globally, following three locations in Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya). Located in Tsim Sha Tsui, a central district frequently visited by tourists from around the world, the store occupies three floors and approximately 393 tsubo (approx. 1,300 square meters) of prime retail space.

The KAORIUM Experience: Fusing Digital and Real-World Scent Discovery

KAORIUM is an AI system that translates scent into language, offering a new, intuitive way to encounter fragrances. The system addresses the common difficulty consumers face in selecting scents from a vast array of products.

At @cosme HONG KONG, KAORIUM analyzes the characteristics of in-store fragrances and links them to a unique “Scent Index”, which expresses the scent profiles using 16 different words. Customers can interact with the KAORIUM device and the Scent Index to visualize the often ambiguous impression of a fragrance through concrete language, allowing them to intuitively discover scents that align with their personal preferences.

Seamless Integration with the @cosme App

To provide a seamless omnichannel experience, the KAORIUM system is integrated with the @cosme app (Hong Kong version).

After interacting with KAORIUM, customers can scan a QR code to save their personalized diagnosis results directly to their app. This feature ensures that the unique in-store discovery experience remains accessible as digital data. Customers can refer to their preferred scent profile later at home or at other locations, enhancing their ongoing purchasing journey.

Future Outlook

The debut of KAORIUM in Hong Kong serves as a significant milestone for SCENTMATIC. The company intends to leverage this initial success to further strengthen its business presence in the Asian region and proactively advance its global market expansion.

Note: KAORIUM is a registered trademark of SCENTMATIC Inc.

