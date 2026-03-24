Scandal rocks Czech football on eve of Republic of Ireland World Cup play-off

The Czech Republic are due to face the Republic of Ireland this week

Czech football has reportedly been rocked by the biggest match-fixing scandal in its history on the eve of the national team’s World Cup play-off with the Republic of Ireland.

Following a three-year investigation involving Interpol, Europol and Uefa, dawn raids are said to have taken place this morning targeting almost 50 players, officials, clubs and referees.

The alleged corruption includes the top division, lower leagues and youth football and relates to match-fixing and betting fraud, according to local reports.

It comes ahead of the Czech Republic hosting the Republic of Ireland in a play-off semi-final. The winner will face Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday for a place at this summer’s World Cup.

Charges from the Czech FA (FACR) and the National Center Against Organized Crime (NCOZ) are expected to follow as soon as today.

“Our unit is currently conducting criminal proceedings,” NCOZ spokesperson Jaroslav Ibehej was quoted as saying.

Czech FA vows to eradicate ‘betting mafia’

FACR general secretary David Trunda said: “The Association is the initiator; we have been cooperating with law enforcement authorities from the beginning and are providing maximum assistance. The Ethics Commission has initiated 47 disciplinary proceedings.

“I ran for office with the goal of reviving and reforming Czech football. And this is an integral part of it. We want the association to act transparently.

“I will do everything to ensure that the betting mafia disappears from the sports environment. The intervention does not affect anyone from the leadership of Czech football.

FACR integrity officer Kamil Javurek said: “Our cooperation with the police is long-term. The Association alerted the police to the match-fixing problem.

“Throughout the entire period, we have been conducting an internal investigation in cooperation with Uefa as well as foreign colleagues. The cooperation has been very broad and successful.”

Qualifying for the World Cup would complete a remarkable turnaround by the Republic of Ireland, who needed wins over Portugal and Hungary to reach the play-offs.