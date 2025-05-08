Saudi Arabia’s PIF sponsors new $13m prize golf series

The Saudi Arabia investment vehicle the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is to be the title sponsor of a revamped golf programme.

The PIF Global Series will replace the Aramco Team Series and will have a total prize pot of $13m.

The PIF Global Series will span five events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) – the Aramco Korea Championship, PIF London Championship, Aramco Houston Championship, and Aramco Shenzhen Championship – with a prize pot up from $1m on the previous Aramco Team Series to $2m per event.

Amateurs will be removed in the new series, and replaced by teams of four professionals – offering fields of 104 players.

England’s Charley Hull and Golf Saudi ambassador, said: “The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world.

“Golf Saudi and PIF have proven to be real game changers for women’s golf, once again backing up their commitment to creating equal opportunities and raising the bar for the players.

“I love playing either as an individual or in a team, so I can’t wait to tee-it-up at series events throughout the year and hopefully inspire more and more young people into golf around the world.”

The first event begins in Korea on Friday, where the 2024 Aramco Team Series event took place last year, with $1.5m available in the individual prize pot and $500k in the team pool.

