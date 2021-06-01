Sarah Everard died from ‘compression of the neck’, police said

A post–mortem found Sarah Everard, who went missing in March, died from compression of the neck, police have said.

Everard, 33, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham on March 3. Her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

Her family have been informed of the cause of death and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. A provisional date has been set for his trial in October.

