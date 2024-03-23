Santander proves international trade possible for Britain’s SMEs – with the help of Gary Neville

Gary Neville hosting a meeting at the Santander office in Warsaw, Poland.

Santander has teamed up with footballing icon and serial entrepreneur Gary Neville to help prove international expansion possible for Britain’s SME community — in just under 24 hours.

Stuart Hames, head of e-commerce and marketing at clothing manufacturer Zabou Casualwear, followed the team to Warsaw, Poland, earlier this week on a mission to open the business to international opportunities with a special ‘meet the buyer’ event.

Upon his return, Hames said: “The door is now open for our international expansion ambitions.

“With the help of Santander, we’ve met and had face to face conversations with providers we otherwise would not have sat round a table with.

“In a short amount of time, we saw how we could overcome some of the historical challenges we’ve faced and can now plan what our next steps will be, which will certainly involve engaging a local specialist.”

The effort comes as recent data from Santander showed 51 per cent of international businesses have seen improved performance over the past year, compared to just 44 per cent of domestic businesses.

However, despite a growing interest in international expansion opportunities, 52 per cent of SMEs said they are “hindered by the fear of getting it wrong.”

Gary Neville with Stuart Hames from Zabou Casualwear.

The Santander Navigator programme was launched in 2022 with the aim of bridging the gap – it now covers 35 markets worldwide.

Gary Neville, said: “I’ve started several businesses, and there are always moments where you have to take a risk – deciding to trade abroad is one of those moments.

“We’re in a challenging economic climate right now but there’s so many business owners with great ideas out there.

“The support Santander offers through its international network will be invaluable for SMEs who want to take that next step.”

Magda Crosa, Poland Country Specialist at Santander UK, said there is a “real challenge” when it comes to UK businesses wanting to grow and scale internationally.

Crosa added: “Anything from finding the right connections or resources in market to regulatory aspects is a challenge when you begin or want to increase your international operations.

“We wanted to demonstrate the kind of support that SMEs can access if they want to expand abroad, and just how easy it can be to make the first moves with the right connections.”