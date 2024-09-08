Santander cracks down on hybrid working as return to office trend grows

Santander has told staff to return to the office for three days a week

Santander has cracked down on its approach to hybrid working in yet another sign that UK companies are beginning to favour more in-office working patterns.

The Spanish-owned bank has informed its nearly 10,000 employees across the UK that they must now work in the office three days a week, instead of its previous two-day a week policy.

Santander’s move comes following a number of other companies making the switch from two days a week to three, including PwC, which ordered its staff back into the office this week,

The Big Four firm told its employees and partners just last week that its new hybrid working policy would require them to spend at least three days a week with clients or in the office.

Other companies, however, have begun to order their staff to return to in-office work five days a week, including Barclays Bank, beauty chain Boots, and the construction firm behind the HS2 project, Laing O’Rourke.

Many of the firms who have begun to advocate for more in-office work, including Santander, have stated a hope for more in-person collaboration, ultimately aiding in a much-needed productivity boost.

A recent Centre for Cities report suggested that home-working might be part of the explanation for a shortfall in productivity, particularly in London.

Output per hour in London was 2.7 per cent lower in 2022 than it was in 2019, making it the only part of England to have seen negative productivity growth over this period.

The report found that Londoners work an average of 2.7 days per week in the office, just ahead of Toronto, but behind the four other surveyed cities. Paris was in the lead with 3.5 days spent in the office.

It also noted that “less frequent face-to-face interaction between employees in central London would put the city at a productivity disadvantage relative to other global cities.”

The Sunday Times first reported the news of Santander’s decision. Santander declined to comment.