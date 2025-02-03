EY to relocate 1,200 employees to new city office

EY is to relocate its Birmingham office for the first time in 20 years. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Professional services giant EY has revealed plans to relocate 1,200 employees in Birmingham to a new office.

The move, scheduled for 2026, will see staff switch from One Colmore Square to Three Chamberlain Square, which is part of the Paradise Birmingham development.

EY has been based at its office at One Colmore Square for the last 20 years.

The firm’s new office will be located on the top three floors of the 10-storey building, occupying 70,000 sq ft.

Three Chamberlain Square is currently under construction and is due to be completed this summer.

Simon O’Neill, office managing partner at EY in the Midlands, said: “With a growing business of over 1,200 people and partners based in Birmingham and strong levels of demand from our clients, the investment in a new office reflects our commitment to maintaining a prominent and lasting presence in the region.

“The new office will provide a high spec, working environment for our teams, in a low carbon building with great transport links.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our people and clients to our new premises when we move in next year.”

Ross Fittall, commercial development director at Paradise asset and development manager MEPC, added: “We warmly welcome EY and its Midlands team to Three Chamberlain Square.

“As the first commercial letting for this landmark new building, EY’s move is yet another vote of confidence in Paradise and we’re looking forward to seeing a further 1,200 staff on site and enjoying all the estate has to offer.

“The building’s unique, low carbon design and its NABERS 5 and BREEAM outstanding accreditations make it a sustainable commercial destination in the Midlands. It underlines our commitment to a net zero future and has helped create a benchmark for the remaining phase at Paradise.

“This is being supported by occupiers like EY who are driven by their own principles around sustainability and commitment to creating a better, net zero world.”