Santander closing 111 bank branches across the UK, with 840 roles affected

Santander bank will close more than 100 braches across its UK network, affecting around 840 staff, it confirmed this morning.

The high street bank said it will shut 111 branches.

Meanwhile 5,000 office staff will be allowed to continue working from home after lockdown restrictions lift, with new arrangements combining remote work with “access to local collaboration spaces”.

It’s the latest UK firm to set out its future office working plans, following news from Nationwide this morning that 13,000 of its non-customer-facing staff can ditch the office commute permanently.

The closures will see the bank’s London headquarters relocate to Milton Keynes, as the bank is set to invest £150m in a new campus.

The bank said the majority of branches that will shut are within three miles of another outlet.

Santander justified the closures as a reflection of changing consumer habits accelerated by the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

“Branch transactions fell by 33 per cent over the two years before the pandemic and declined by a

further 50 per cent in 2020. Mobile and online transactions have meanwhile been growing by 20 per cent each year, with almost two thirds of overall transactions now digital,” it said this morning.

The news comes as Santander’s Spanish division acquired a $4.3bn portfolio from Indosuez Wealth Management just last week, which is expected to close later this year upon regulatory approval.

The deal would be executed through its private banking division, Banco Santander International (BSI), which manages €230bn in customer assets.

Despite the acquisition, the closures follow a tough financial year, as the bank reported a record $13bn loss last July.

Santander also closed 1,033 branches in Spain in December, in its bid to cut costs, which saw 3,572 employees affected.

The cuts equated to around 12 per cent of the bank’s Spanish market workforce, and around a third of its branches in the region.

Branches closing