Sanofi and Glaxo see up to 100 per cent efficacy in latest Covid vaccine trial

The Sanofi and Glaxosmithkline Covid-19 vaccine has shown between 95 and 100 per cent efficacy in phase two of a clinical trial, with a phase three trial expected to start in the coming weeks.

The 95 to 100 per cent seroconversion – meaning the transition from the point of viral infection to when antibodies of the virus become present in the blood – happened following a second jab across all age groups, with no safety concerns found.

In an update today, the pharmaceutical partnership said their vaccine elicited results that were comparable to those generated by natural infection.

They adding that after a single injection high neutralising antibody levels were generated among those who have already had the virus, suggesting strong potential for development as a booster vaccine.

GSK Vaccines president Roger Connor said: “These positive data show the potential of this protein-based adjuvanted vaccine candidate in the broader context of the pandemic, including the need to address variants and to provide for booster doses.

“We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year.”

The recent success comes after Sanofi and Glaxosmithkline’s vaccine programme was delayed late last year, after a study showed an insufficient immune response in trial results.

The delay marked a disappointing moment for the two companies, after a number of new Covid vaccines had been approved.

More than 36 million people in the UK have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with just more than 20 million having had a second dose.