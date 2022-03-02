Sanctions will force consultancies to drop Russian clients, consultancy trade body says

The trade body for management consultancies has said the UK government’s sanctions on Russia and Belarus will “inevitably” mean some consultancies will be forced to cut links with some of their clients.

In a statement, Tamzen Isacsson, Chief Executive of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA), said: “Our firms are strictly abiding by the updated changes to sanction rules and complying with all new regulations & laws.”

“This will mean inevitably ending some work and supporting clients in adapting to making rapid changes to their operations in light of the new rules.”

The comments come after Big Four accountancy firm KPMG said it would be “ending” some of its client relationships, to align itself with the government’s sanctions regime.

EY also said it is working to ensure its business complies with the new laws.

Yesterday, consulting giants McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group also said they would stop working for the Russian government, but said they would not be cutting ties with Russian businesses.